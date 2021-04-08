- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Chris Gayle Leaves Cute Reaction on Yuzvendra Chahal's Picture with Wife Dhanashree Verma
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in Chennai for their first three matches. The team will play their first match against defending champions, Mumbai Indians on April 9.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 8, 2021, 7:57 PM IST
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a gorgeous photo with his wife Dhanashree Verma on social media. The post has garnered much love from their fans and has received tons of appreciative comments. In the picture, one can see the much in love couple clad in casual attire. Chahal is wearing a printed t-shirt with a pair of ripped denim jeans, while his lady love is seen sporting a stylish stone washed tracksuit. The two of them are currently in Chennai as Chahal will be seen playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021.
The photo which has more than seven lakh likes has also received a comment from former Royal Challengers Bangalore player Chris Gayle. The current Punjab Kings batsman dropped in emoji reactions on the post. Chahal and Gayle are known to share a cordial equation and are often seen involved in social media banter. Dhanashree too has reacted to the post with a red heart emoji and a heart eye emoji.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in Chennai for their first three matches. The team will play their first match against defending champions, Mumbai Indians on April 9. The match will also be Chahal’s 100th match in the Indian Premier League series. The kick off is scheduled to be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The outing will start from 7:30 PM IST.
The spinner has been a crucial part of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling attack. Till now, he has taken 121 wickets in 99 Indian Premier League matches. In the last season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Chahal took 21 wickets in 15 matches.
Other two matches that Royal Challengers Bangalore are scheduled to play in Chennai are against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. The matches are scheduled for April 14 and April 18, respectively. The venue of the outing will continue to be MA Chidambaram Stadium.
