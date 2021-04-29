- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.55
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
Chris Gayle Makes a Stunning Goal as Punjab Kings’ Players Enjoy a Day Off
The Punjab Kings players were given a day off on April 28 after a tiresome schedule
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 2:30 PM IST
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being hosted behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The hectic IPL schedule and the bio bubble can get on the nerves of the cricketers and can sometimes play with their mental health. Thus, the franchises have been trying their best to help the players cope up with the current situation by organizing fun activities or conducting some indoor and outdoor sports other than cricket.
In the same light, the Punjab Kings players were given a day off on April 28 after a tiresome schedule. The players made the most out of their break as they enjoyed a football match by dividing all the members into two teams. The lads were having the time of their life on the field and looked visibly happy and cheerful while playing football in a video uploaded on PBKS’s official Twitter handle.
The Punjab-based franchise uploaded a small clip on their official Twitter handle where the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, can be seen applying the finishing touches by scoring a goal for his team. After the goal, the West Indies’ opening batsman also received applaud from his teammates KL Rahul and Chris Jordan. In the Twitter caption, the franchise also lauded Gayle for scoring the goal by saying that the batsman knows how to finish the game irrespective of the sport he is playing.
Be it ⚽ or 🏏, #UniverseBoss certainly knows how to apply finishing touches 🤩#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/YVNzPh6cDd
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 28, 2021
The explosive power-hitterGayle is known for hammering the ball all over the ground irrespective of the opposition he is playing against. However, in IPL 2021, the batsman has failed to live up to his reputation. In six games, the left-hander has scored just 119 runs at a poor average of 23.80 and strike rate of 119.00.
The below-par performance by Gayle has also impacted PBKS in the tournament as they are placed at sixth position in the points table with just two wins from six matches.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule