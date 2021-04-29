Chris Gayle Makes a Stunning Goal as Punjab Kings’ Players Enjoy a Day Off

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being hosted behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The hectic IPL schedule and the bio bubble can get on the nerves of the cricketers and can sometimes play with their mental health. Thus, the franchises have been trying their best to help the players cope up with the current situation by organizing fun activities or conducting some indoor and outdoor sports other than cricket.

In the same light, the Punjab Kings players were given a day off on April 28 after a tiresome schedule. The players made the most out of their break as they enjoyed a football match by dividing all the members into two teams. The lads were having the time of their life on the field and looked visibly happy and cheerful while playing football in a video uploaded on PBKS’s official Twitter handle.

The Punjab-based franchise uploaded a small clip on their official Twitter handle where the Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, can be seen applying the finishing touches by scoring a goal for his team. After the goal, the West Indies’ opening batsman also received applaud from his teammates KL Rahul and Chris Jordan. In the Twitter caption, the franchise also lauded Gayle for scoring the goal by saying that the batsman knows how to finish the game irrespective of the sport he is playing.

The explosive power-hitterGayle is known for hammering the ball all over the ground irrespective of the opposition he is playing against. However, in IPL 2021, the batsman has failed to live up to his reputation. In six games, the left-hander has scored just 119 runs at a poor average of 23.80 and strike rate of 119.00.

The below-par performance by Gayle has also impacted PBKS in the tournament as they are placed at sixth position in the points table with just two wins from six matches.

