Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan and Rishabh Pant React to Hardik Pandya's Instagram Photo of Newborn Baby

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday shared an adorable picture of his newly-born child on social media.

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2020, 5:18 PM IST
Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan and Rishabh Pant React to Hardik Pandya's Instagram Photo of Newborn Baby

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday shared an adorable picture of his newly-born child on social media.

In the photo, Pandya is seen holding the baby boy in his arms in a hospital. ‘The blessing from God,' he captioned the image while posting it on his social media handles.

Pandya's post was innundated with congratulatory messages, including those from India teammate Rishabh Pant, West Indies international Chris Gayle and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Pant said "congratulations bro" along with a heart emoji. Rashid wrote "Congratulations bhai" and Gayle simply said "blessings" along with an emoji of two hands foled in prayer.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya and Nataša Stanković Welcome Baby Boy, Family Flooded with Wishes

On Thursday, Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child. He had made the announcement via social media post which read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery took place in Vadodara.

The duo had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family. Hardik's Instagram post in May had read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had shared an image of him proposing to Natasa and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

(With agency inputs)

chris gayleHardik Pandyanatasa stankovicOff The FieldRashid KhanRishabh Pant

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4957 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more