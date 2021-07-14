Chris Gayle Removes ‘Universe Boss’ Sticker From His Bat After ICC Objection

West Indies won the T20 series against Australia on Tuesday thanks to spectacular batting of Chris Gayle. In the one-sided game, West Indies defeated Australia by 6 wickets in the third T20. In 14.5 overs, West Indies reached their target of 142 runs. Gayle hammered the Australian bowlers for 67 runs in 38 balls, including four sixes and seven fours.

However, Gayle’s bat looked different than usual in the match against Australia. The bat did not have the ‘Universe Boss’ sticker that used to be there. Gayle revealed that he removed the sticker from his bat after ICC raised an objection.

Chris Gayle informed that ICC had a problem with The Universe Boss sticker on his bat. In a video shared by Cricket.com.au, Gayle said that the ICC did not want him to use The Universe Boss sticker on his bat. So he shortened the sticker to The Boss. When asked about the copyright over the sticker he said that he should have the copyright as he is the real universe boss.

Chris Gayle’s record-breaking batting

Apart from playing a half-century innings, Chris Gayle set a new record in the third T20. He is the first player in T20 cricket history to reach the 14-thousand-run mark. After five years, Gayle struck a half-century in T20 Internationals and his last T-20 half-century came in 2016. Earlier, Gayle played the T-20 series against South Africa in which he failed badly. Gayle had scored 56 runs in 4 matches at an average of 18.66. After that, Gayle was a flop in the first two T20 matches against Australia, but he snatched the series from Australia in the third T20 encounter. Chris Gayle is now looking forward to the T20 World Cup, which will be hosted this year.

