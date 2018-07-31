Chris Gayle Rested by Windies for T20Is Against Bangladesh

Loading...
Chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne, said: “We have rested Chris Gayle and have added left-arm pacer, Sheldon Cottrell for variety to the bowling attack. The team reflects the last squad that performed well in the charity match in the UK.”
Going forward, the panel thinks the talent pool for the T20 version is widening and acknowledges “the strong performances of the young players in the Windies B team during the T20 series in the Canada's Global T20 League and this augurs well for our T20 game.”
Head Coach, Stuart Law has not hidden his disappointment in the 1-2 loss in the ODI but is “optimistic that the players are beginning to understand the direction they need to go. The players are gradually working harder and we expect the results to turn in our favor.”
Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams.
Also Watch
-
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Andre FletcherAndre RussellAshley NurseCarlos Brathwaitechadwick waltonchris gayledenesh ramdinevin lewisKeemo PaulKesrick Williamsmarlon samuelsRovman PowellSamuel BadreeSheldon Cottrell
First Published: July 31, 2018, 8:45 AM IST