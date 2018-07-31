Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Chris Gayle Rested by Windies for T20Is Against Bangladesh

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 31, 2018, 9:19 AM IST
Chris Gayle (Reuters)

Having lost the ODI series to Bangladesh, West Indies will now turn their attention to the three T20Is that follow with one match in St Kitts and the other two in Florida, starting on Wednesday. Chris Gayle has been rested as the selection panel pciked a 13-man squad to face the visitors.

Chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne, said: “We have rested Chris Gayle and have added left-arm pacer, Sheldon Cottrell for variety to the bowling attack. The team reflects the last squad that performed well in the charity match in the UK.”

Going forward, the panel thinks the talent pool for the T20 version is widening and acknowledges “the strong performances of the young players in the Windies B team during the T20 series in the Canada's Global T20 League and this augurs well for our T20 game.”

Head Coach, Stuart Law has not hidden his disappointment in the 1-2 loss in the ODI but is “optimistic that the players are beginning to understand the direction they need to go. The players are gradually working harder and we expect the results to turn in our favor.”

Squad: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton (wk), Kesrick Williams.

First Published: July 31, 2018, 8:45 AM IST
