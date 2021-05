Chris Gayle Shares Picture With Vintage Car, David Warner First to Lay Claim

Australia’s David Warner and West Indies’ Chris Gayle share quite a similar traits when it comes to their batting but when it comes to their physical attributes, they are quite opposites! That’s why when Chris Gayle posted a picture with a car which was quite compact, Warner was first to claim it. “My kinda car,” he said. As far as Gayle was concerned, it didn’t look like that he will get fit in it.

Candice Post Throwback Post for Hubby David Warner

Candice Warner posted video on Instagram where the Australia opener was seen preparing breakfast for his girls.

“I often get asked “what are your plans for the weekend?”This is a sneak peek inside an average morning or afternoon at the Warner house when super Dad @davidwarner31 is home. Weekends for us are all about the kids. Missing moments like these, but excited for the coming weeks ahead once daddy” she captioned the video.

Earlier Australian cricketers arrived back in Sydney on a charter flight Monday, more than a week after fleeing Covid-stricken India for the Maldives, local media reported.Cricket authorities had been rushing to evacuate players and support staff after the lucrative Indian Premier League was suspended earlier this month as coronavirus cases surged in the country.

