Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Chris Gayle to Play in Second Half of BPL

BPL franchise Chattogram Challengers announced on Tuesday that West Indies opener Chris Gayle will participate in the upcoming season, but in the second half of the tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |December 3, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
Chris Gayle to Play in Second Half of BPL

BPL franchise Chattogram Challengers announced on Tuesday that West Indies opener Chris Gayle will participate in the upcoming season, but in the second half of the tournament.

"Chris Gayle has a hamstring niggle," Chattogram's managing director KM Rifatuzzaman told ESPNCricinfo. "He will need a bit of time to be completely fit. He was always going to play in the BPL and even though we will not have him for the entire campaign, he will be available in the latter part," he added.

Gayle has played in every season of BPL till now and has appeared for five teams, and has played for Rangpur Riders in the last two seasons. He is the leading ton-scorer of the tournament too.

Though there have been no comments made by Gayle on his participation, his agent Rudradeep Banerjee confirmed that he will travel to Bangladesh in January.

"In the MSL he picked up a niggle for which his doctor has advised him rest of at least two weeks," Banerjee said.

The agent further added that Gayle will be unavailable in December.

"That kind of puts him out for December. He would be free for maybe a game or two, but then to fly in to Dhaka and back to West Indies doesn't make sense.

"If he would have been fit he would have played the first leg, would have gone home on December 23 and come back again on January 4."

bplchris gayle

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more