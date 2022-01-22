Chris Gayle Unavailable For IPL 2022 Auction: An Era Ends

T20 great Chris Gayle has decided to opt-out of the IPL 2022 auction as it marked the end of an era as this will be the first time when the legendary West Indies batter will not be part of the tournament. Gayle is arguably one of the most destructive batters in the T20 cricket history and he played a major role in making the IPL a huge success with some of his incredible knocks. He holds several records in the tournament’s history including most centuries (6) and the highest individual score - 175*. The ageing superstar is at the fag end of his career but he has still announced his retirement and his unavailability for IPL 2022 has indicated that his big decision is around the corner. Earlier, last year, Gayle withdrew his name from IPL midway during the season due to bio-bubble fatigue. “Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself," said Gayle in a statement issued by Punjab Kings.

The COVID-19 forced bio-bubble has made life a bit difficult for the cricketers and several players are now avoiding staying in it for a longer time in the wake of mental health. The bio-bubble takes a lot of toll on a player’s body which many of them have already stated.

Also Read | IPL 2022: How The 10 Teams Stack Up Ahead of The Mega Auction

With Gayle’s unavailability in IPL 2022, here is a look at his glorious legacy in the cash-rich league.

The left-handed opener is one of the greatest players to ever play in IPL and his numbers speak highly of him. In the 141 innings he batted, Gayle scored 4965 runs at an astonishing average of 39.72. Without any doubt, Gayle’s strike rate is amongst the best tournament’s history - 148.96. In his long association with the tournament, Gayle has smashed record 6 centuries and 31. He also holds the highest individual score in the tournament’s history 175* which he scored against now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI) on April 23, 2013.

Also Read: Ashwin, Thakur, Warner, Marsh Among Others in Maximum Base Price Bracket

Gayle started his IPL journey in 2008 with Kolkata Knight Riders when they signed him for USD 800,000. However, the Windies great didn’t play a single match for them in the inaugural season due to injury. He later made his IPL debut against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2009 season. In 2011 he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he enjoyed his best time in the tournament. Interestingly, Gayle got a chance to make his RCB debut against former team KKR and he instantly made them regret releasing him by smashing 102 off 55 balls, hitting 10 fours and 7 sixes. The Universe Boss became the fan-favourite and legend of the RCB franchise for his ferocious display with the bat. However, RCB decided to part ways with him in 2018 as they were looking to rebuild the team with a younger generation of players. Gayle then joined Punjab Kings and played for the till IPL 2021. He played some crucial knocks for them during his four-year stint with the franchise but in search of the maiden title, Punjab decided to retain only two players ahead of IPL 2022 as Gayle was released.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here