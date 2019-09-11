Chris Gayle - Universe Boss, Mastering the T20 Format
Chris Gayle, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, smashed his 22nd T20 hundred in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League clash with St Kitts at Basseterre adding to his illustrious and remarkable career in the format.
Chris Gayle - Universe Boss, Mastering the T20 Format
Chris Gayle, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, smashed his 22nd T20 hundred in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League clash with St Kitts at Basseterre adding to his illustrious and remarkable career in the format.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 9, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
CPL 2019 | Knight Riders, Warriors Extend Unbeaten Runs With Big Wins
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
CPL 2019: Hetmyer, Shadab Star as Guyana Continue Unbeaten Start
Cricketnext Staff | September 7, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
CPL 2019 | Dwayne Bravo Ruled Out of Tournament Due to Finger Injury
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019
PNG v USALauderhill, Florida
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019
ZIM v AFGMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings