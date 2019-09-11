Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Chris Gayle - Universe Boss, Mastering the T20 Format

Chris Gayle, playing for Jamaica Tallawahs, smashed his 22nd T20 hundred in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League clash with St Kitts at Basseterre adding to his illustrious and remarkable career in the format.

Nikhil Narain |September 11, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
In a career spanning almost 14 years across countries and continents, Gayle has taken part in all the major leagues of the world and dominated the shortest format of the game like no other batsman in T20 cricket history.

We highlight a few numbers which stand out in his glorious career.

What is staggering is the difference between Gayle and other batsmen on almost all the parameters.

There is Gayle, daylight, more daylight and then the others!

100

22: Maximum Number of Hundreds in T20 cricket history

30: Fastest Hundred (number of deliveries) in T20 cricket history (RCB vs Pune Warriors in IPL 2013 in Bengaluru)

12952: Highest Aggregate Runs in T20 cricket history

He is followed by Brendon McCullum (9922), Kieron Pollard (9537), David Warner (8803) and Shoaib Malik (8756).

80: Maximum Fifties in T20 cricket history

39.24: Seventh-Highest Average in T20 cricket history

Gayle has the highest average for any batsman with a strike rate in excess of 140.

147.6: Fourth-Highest Strike Rate for all batsmen who average in excess of 35 and have scored a minimum of 1000 runs in T20 cricket

The three better than him are Hazratullah Zazai, Graeme Hick and AB de Villiers.

954: Maximum Number of Sixes in T20 cricket

6

995: Maximum Fours in T20 cricket

18: Maximum Number of Sixes in an Innings (Riders vs Dynamites in the BPL in Dhaka in 2017)

Gayle also holds the record for the second-highest maximums in an innings – 17 (RCB vs Pune Warriors in IPL in Bengaluru in 2013).

175 not out: Highest Individual Score in T20 cricket history (RCB vs Pune Warriors in Bengaluru in IPL 2013)

hs

88%: Highest Percentage of Runs in Fours and Sixes in an Innings (RCB vs Pune Warriors in IPL 2013)

Gayle hammered 13 fours and 17 sixes scoring 154 of his unbeaten 175 in boundaries.

700-Club: Only batsman to score more than 700 runs in a series twice (733 for RCB in IPL 2012 and 708 for RCB in IPL 2013)

1665: Highest Number of Runs in a Calendar Year (2015)

Gayle scored these runs in 36 matches at an average of 59.46 at a strike rate of 164.52 including 3 hundreds and 10 fifties. He represented as many as 6 teams in the calendar year - Barisal Bulls, Jamaica Tallawahs, Melbourne Renegades, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Somerset and the West Indies.

8: Number of Years Aggregated Above 1000 runs

Gayle hammered 1000-plus runs for 8 consecutive years (2011-2018).

12: Joint-Fastest Fifty (number of deliveries) in T20 cricket history (Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers at Melbourne in BBL 2016)

2011 and 2015 were the best years for Gayle in T20 cricket. He slammed 1497 runs in 2011 in just 31 matches at an average of 57.57 and a strike rate of 174.67, including 4 tons. In 2015, he aggregated 1665 runs at an average of 59.46 and strike rate of 164.53 with 3 hundreds.

He has the second-highest aggregate runs for an overseas batsman (foreign player) after David Warner in IPL history – 4484 in 125 matches at 41.13 at a strike rate of 151.02 including 6 hundreds.

t2011

Gayle is in a select group of 4 batsmen who have aggregated a minimum of 5000 runs, average above 35 and strike at a rate of above 140 – the other three being David Warner, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers.

Gayle is also considered one of the all-time greats in T20I cricket with 1627 runs in 54 innings at an average of 32.54 and strike rate of 142.84, including 2 hundreds and 13 fifties.

He is the highest scorer for West Indies in the format and has the eighth-highest strike rate in T20I history amongst the 52 batsmen who have scored a minimum of 1000 runs in the format.

His greatest T20I knock came against South Africa albeit in a losing cause in Johannesburg in the first match of the inaugural World T20 in 2007. Opening the innings, Gayle smashed 117 off just 57 deliveries at a strike rate of 205.26, including 7 fours and 10 sixes.

He scored another hundred in World T20 cricket – he hammered an unbeaten 100 off just 48 deliveries against England in Mumbai in 2016 to help West Indies chase down 182 with 11 balls to spare.

Gayle has been a big-match player in T20 cricket. He has had a sense of the occasion and raises his game on the biggest stage – he has scored 920 runs in 26 innings in World T20 cricket at an average of 40 and strike rate of 146.73.

Only Mahela Jayawardene has a higher aggregate in the tournament’s history. Gayle is also the only batsman to score two hundreds in World T20 cricket.

With two back to back World T20s scheduled in Australia and India in 2020 and 2021 and Gayle in no mood to retire - watch out, Universe.

The Boss is still around!

