Chris Gayle, 'Universe Boss' With 1500 Career Sixes And 2 World Cups, Turns 42

The self-appointed ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle is perhaps the greatest entertainer cricket has ever seen. He turns 42 on September 21 and has had a glittering career so far –- one that does not look like ending anytime soon.

He made his international debut back in 1999, and in his career, he has hit more than 1500 sixes and more than 3 thousand fours. He is also the only batsman to have scored more than 14,000 runs in T20 cricket which makes him the greatest batsman to have ever played the format. Gayle has won the T20 World Cup twice with the West Indies and is an integral member of the side that will defend their title when the marquee tournament starts next month in the UAE.

For all his exploits in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle has had a stellar Test career as well. He has a triple century in Tests, a double century in ODIs and a century in T20 internationals and it makes him the only batsman to have this amazing record. He currently holds the record of the highest individual score in the T20s. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he smashed 175 runs against Pune Warriors at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium back in 2013.

Chris Gayle has hit 1042 sixes in T20 so far. Kieran Pollard of West Indies is at number two with 756 sixes. He also holds the record of smacking the most sixes in a single T20 innings. This came when he was playing for Rangapur Riders in a match of Bangladesh Premier League in 2017.

The left-hander is the leading run-scorer for West Indies in the ODIs -– in 301 ODIs, he has scored 10480 runs at an average of 38. Has scored 25 centuries and 54 half-centuries.

In 103 Tests, he has scored 7214 runs at an average of 42. This includes 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries. In 74 T20is, he has scored 1854 runs at an average of 29. Has scored 2 centuries and 14 half-centuries in this format.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here