Chris Gayle Wears Turban; Set to Play Role of “Punjabi Daddy” in Music Video

The flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is set to play the role of a “Punjabi daddy” for a music video. The information about the same was shared by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer in his Instagram story. In shorts clips, posted on his Insta story, Gayle can be seen getting dressed up for the same. The swashbuckling batsman also shared a snap of himself wearing a red colour turban on his head and wrote, “Can’t wait to shoot tomorrow.”

Gayle is known for his extravagant lifestyle and social media activities. Recently, the explosive cricketer had shared a picture of a car, which got the attention of former Australian vice-captain David Warner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333)

Gayle, who was part of Punjab’s squad in the now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), would be next seen in action in July when Australia tour the Caribbean for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, starting on July 10.

While the T20Is will be played in St Lucia, both Australia and West Indies will travel to Barbados for the ODI series.

Gayle, who looked out of touch during the cash-rich league, would look to consolidate his spot in the West Indies T20 squad ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

Gayle scored just 178 runs for Punjab in eight games in IPL 2020 and failed to touch thefifty runs’ mark.The West Indies cricket board has scheduled as many as 15 T20 games this season to select their best squad for the ICC event.

Gayle was also part of the West Indies squad that travelled to Sri Lanka earlier this year in March for three-match T20I series. The Kieron Pollard led outfit won the series 2-1. Gayle managed to score just 29 runs in three games at below par average of 9.67.

