- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
Chris Gayle Wears Turban; Set to Play Role of “Punjabi Daddy” in Music Video
Punjab Kings’ star Chris Gayle was spotted wearing a turban on Tuesday for the shooting of music video.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 8:16 PM IST
The flamboyant West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is set to play the role of a “Punjabi daddy” for a music video. The information about the same was shared by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer in his Instagram story. In shorts clips, posted on his Insta story, Gayle can be seen getting dressed up for the same. The swashbuckling batsman also shared a snap of himself wearing a red colour turban on his head and wrote, “Can’t wait to shoot tomorrow.”
Gayle is known for his extravagant lifestyle and social media activities. Recently, the explosive cricketer had shared a picture of a car, which got the attention of former Australian vice-captain David Warner.
View this post on Instagram
Gayle, who was part of Punjab’s squad in the now-suspended Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), would be next seen in action in July when Australia tour the Caribbean for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, starting on July 10.
While the T20Is will be played in St Lucia, both Australia and West Indies will travel to Barbados for the ODI series.
Gayle, who looked out of touch during the cash-rich league, would look to consolidate his spot in the West Indies T20 squad ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held later this year.
Gayle scored just 178 runs for Punjab in eight games in IPL 2020 and failed to touch thefifty runs’ mark.The West Indies cricket board has scheduled as many as 15 T20 games this season to select their best squad for the ICC event.
Gayle was also part of the West Indies squad that travelled to Sri Lanka earlier this year in March for three-match T20I series. The Kieron Pollard led outfit won the series 2-1. Gayle managed to score just 29 runs in three games at below par average of 9.67.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202125 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202126 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202128 May Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
-
TBC vs TBC, IPL, 202130 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule