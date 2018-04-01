Chris Gayle Woos Kings XI Punjab Fans With Bhangra Moves

Gayle is one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, and will be playing for the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab this year. After going unsold twice in this year's auctions, he was bagged for Rs 2 crore.
The 38-year-old was recently seen in action during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, where he got a ton against UAE.
Gayle has a brilliant IPL record, where in 101 games, he has scored 3,626 runs at a strike-rate of 151. He has 5 hundreds and 21 fifties to his name.
The southpaw batsman started his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders, and then later moved to Royal challengers Bangalore, where he achieved unprecedented success.
First Published: April 1, 2018, 2:48 PM IST