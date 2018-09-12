Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer Propel Guyana to CPL Final

Loading...
Chris Green (2 for 8) and Rayad Emrit (2 for 22) starred in the bowling department as Guyana restricted Trinbago to 122 for 7 in 20 overs. In reply, Shimron Hetmyer (36-ball 39) and Sherfane Rutherford (17-ball 30) made vital contributions as Guyana chased down the total with a delivery to spare. They finished on 126 for 8 in 19.5 overs.
However, not all is lost for Trinbago as they will be provided with one more opportunity of making it to the final. They will take on the winner of the eliminator between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Earlier, Sohail Tanvir (2 for 38) and Green bowled brilliantly with the new ball and reduced Trinbago to 26 for 4. While Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro registered ducks, Sunil Narine took 15 deliveries to score eight runs. Off spinner Green, in particular, bowled with great control and never allowed the opposition to get going.
Denesh Ramdin struck a couple of boundaries before becoming Tanvir's second victim. Colin Ingram (25 off 26), Darren Bravo (24 off 33) and Dwayne Bravo (run-a-ball 22) steadied the innings but couldn't provide any momentum. Kevon Cooper (10-ball 15 not out) smashed a four and a six to somehow take his team over the 120-run mark. It was Emrit who didn't allow Trinbago to up the ante in death overs.
In response, Guyana lost Cameron Delport (2), Luke Ronchi (13) and Jason Mohammed (3) very early before Hetmyer weathered the storm to bring his team back on track. Guyana were 50 for 5 at one stage before Rutherford joined hands with Hetmyer to add 50 runs for the sixth wicket. Rutherford blasted four fours and a six during his stay in the middle and took his team close to the total.
The duo fell in consecutive deliveries but Tanvir (10) and Romario Shepherd (13* off 6) ensured there was no further hiccups. With four runs required off the last over, Tanvir got the job done with a six straight down the ground.
brendon mccullumCaribbean Premier League 2018Chris Greencolin munrocpl 2018Dwayne Bravoguyana amazon warriorsluke ronchisohail tanvirTrinbago Knight Riders
First Published: September 12, 2018, 10:08 AM IST