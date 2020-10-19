T20 CARNIVAL

Chris Jordan's 'Long Route' for Second Run Leading to Super-over Turns into a Hilarious Memefest

England's Chris Jordan played a crucial part in Kings XI Punbaj's Double Super-over win over Mumbai Indians, bowling in the second Super-over, and restricting MI to just 11 runs.

England's Chris Jordan played a crucial part in Kings XI Punbaj's Double Super-over win over Mumbai Indians, bowling in the second Super-over, and restricting MI to just 11 runs. During regulation time also Jordan had put in a good effort with the ball giving away just 12 runs in his first 2 overs, before being taken to the cleaners by Kieron Pollard for 20 runs his final over. However, Jordan did get a chance at redemption and close out the game in regulation time itself when he was on strike for the last ball with KXIP requiring two to win. Jordan hit the blockhole delivery from Trent Boult towards long-off and had ample time to return for a second run as well, but he took a rather longer route and could not beat the throw from Pollard in the deep and was run-out, forcing the game into a tie-breaker.

Jordan's unusual decision was not missed by the hawk-eye viewers and well, soon Jordan and his second run became fodder for memers. Here's a compilation of the best of them

Chris Jordan's 'Long Route' for Second Run Leading to Super-over Turns into a Hilarious Memefest

