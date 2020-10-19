- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
Chris Jordan's 'Long Route' for Second Run Leading to Super-over Turns into a Hilarious Memefest
England's Chris Jordan played a crucial part in Kings XI Punbaj's Double Super-over win over Mumbai Indians, bowling in the second Super-over, and restricting MI to just 11 runs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 11:32 AM IST
England's Chris Jordan played a crucial part in Kings XI Punbaj's Double Super-over win over Mumbai Indians, bowling in the second Super-over, and restricting MI to just 11 runs. During regulation time also Jordan had put in a good effort with the ball giving away just 12 runs in his first 2 overs, before being taken to the cleaners by Kieron Pollard for 20 runs his final over. However, Jordan did get a chance at redemption and close out the game in regulation time itself when he was on strike for the last ball with KXIP requiring two to win. Jordan hit the blockhole delivery from Trent Boult towards long-off and had ample time to return for a second run as well, but he took a rather longer route and could not beat the throw from Pollard in the deep and was run-out, forcing the game into a tie-breaker.
Jordan's unusual decision was not missed by the hawk-eye viewers and well, soon Jordan and his second run became fodder for memers. Here's a compilation of the best of them
#UniverseBoss Trends on Twitter After Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman to Hit a Six in Super-over This Year
Chris Jordan was the orchestrator of the events which happened next to this ball
A good over in the second super over though #KXIP #KXIPvsMI pic.twitter.com/8xmyX1z0oN
— vaidyanath (@ydn_14) October 18, 2020
How Chris Jordan went second run♂️
If he went straight way.. story not comes for #SuperOver #IPL2020 #IPLinUAE #MIvKXIP #KXIPvMI #KXIP #KLRahul #MI #Bumrha pic.twitter.com/xri9t3Rw3n
— Chinna (@chinna_943) October 18, 2020
Chris Jordan's long run made this entertainment possible tonight. pic.twitter.com/fj2H9X8cWl
— RR (@rwt737) October 18, 2020
Chris Jordan today.. pic.twitter.com/wzBzT7glYw
— theindustryman (@theindustryman1) October 18, 2020
Chris Jordan's 2nd run summarized.#kxpvsmi (please open full image) pic.twitter.com/ncqju1M02M
— Virendra Vaishnav (@VaishnavDevta) October 18, 2020
How to Lose match Ft. Chris Jordan pic.twitter.com/QLzDze5gCu
— Abhijeet Kulkarni (@Abhi_jeet__k) October 18, 2020
2 runs required of 1 ball. Chris Jordan does one Kathipara Roundtana level turn into the first run. pic.twitter.com/Qf275okFLB
— Vishnu Aravind (@Tractor9699) October 18, 2020
Chris Jordan probably using Google maps while running b/w wickets pic.twitter.com/7BcL25nJOH
— Yash Golchha (@yashgolchha97) October 18, 2020
Tonight Chris Jordan ran like a horse but by the Chess rules #MIvsKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/1GJxA4bgto
— Yashjicool (@Yashjicool) October 18, 2020
Pic1- How other players see pitch
Pic2- How Chris Jordan sees pitch pic.twitter.com/aIn9h3V2EQ
— Birbal Kharwas (@BKharwas) October 18, 2020
Let's not forget that Chris Jordan started it all ....
Thanks man.#KXIP#KXIPvsMI #SuperOver #KLRahul #mayank pic.twitter.com/EhS3pjijkq
— Abhishek Shukla (@tweetabhis_s) October 18, 2020
Chris Jordan wanted to visit Mars before reaching the other end before getting out. #KXIP #MIvKXIP #MI pic.twitter.com/CDzYbTpFoS
— Abhay Anand (@ABHAY_1987) October 18, 2020
What the hell was wrong with Chris Jordan??!
Simple, basics.. Why made such a complicated run?!
Navratri?!?! Ae hallloooo! #IPL2020 #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/y0YkLVgUIt
— Milan Chheda (@milanchheda) October 18, 2020
Chris Jordan running between the wickets.. . #IPL2020 #MIvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/kGsKL5rpqu
— Raghav Nelli (@rnelli) October 18, 2020
