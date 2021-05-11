Chris Lynn Advises Dinesh Karthik To Wear Pants, Here's Why

Chris Lynn in his recent tweet was seen in a jolly mood as he trolled Dinesh Karthik over his choice of pants, after the latter posted a picture of him getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Karthik put up a picture of him getting vaccinated. Australian batsman and Karthik’s ex teammate at KKR, Chris Lynn, made netizens laugh with a hilarious tete-a-tete.

He wrote “Could have at least worn pants.”

Karthik can be seen donning the camouflage pants in the picture.

Could have at least worn pants — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) May 11, 2021

Karthik took up the opportunity and responded,

I was thinking shorts like you , then realised I’m not in Maldives . So wore this 😂 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 11, 2021

Lynn, along with the rest of the Australian players from the IPL, is in the Maldives, undergoing the mandatory quarantine, from there they will return home. Australia have currently have imposed a travel ban on India.

Lynn and Karthik were teammates at KKR before the former was snatched up by Mumbai Indians.

Karthik is the latest among a flurry of cricketers who have had their first dose of the vaccine.

Jasprit Bumrah and India women’s team opener Smriti Mandhana also got their first doses on Tuesday.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara all got their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Shikhar Dhawan was vaccinated earlier too.

The virus led to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspending the IPL 2021 season midway through the tournament.

KKR’s Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Tim Seifert were tested positive for COVID-19.

