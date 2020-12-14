Chris Lynn and Lawrence In Potential Bubble Breach, But Can Play BBL Match With 'Physical Distancing'

Brisbane Heat players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence are potentially involved in a biosecure bubble breach but have been allowed to play in Monday's Big Bash League match against Sydney Thunder while maintaining physical distance from other players and officials.

Lynn and English overseas player Lawrence came in 'close contact with members of the public', according to a statement from Cricket Australia. Both players have returned negative COVID-19 tests since Saturday.

CA are currently investigating the incident, including the extent to which this represents a breach of league protocols.

“It is important we maintain the integrity of the bio-secure hub to ensure the safety of the public, players, staff and officials and minimise issues associated with travel between state borders during the tournament,” said Sean Carroll, CA’s Head of Security and Integrity.

“While we are fortunate to live in a country with a low rate of infection compared with many other parts of the world, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and, as we’ve seen on a number of occasions in Australia, COVID-19 breakouts and border closures remain a genuine risk.

“We are always monitoring the public health situation and attempting to strike the appropriate bio-security balance between keeping everyone safe on both sides of the hub and providing as much freedom as possible for those within it.

“We appreciate that this has been a challenging year for everyone, but we must insist on our bio-security measures being respected and followed so as not to jeopardise public health and safety or the viability of the tournament.”

John Orchard, CA’s Chief Medical Officer, said players were already trained to maintain physical distancing during matches.

"We’re confident this will be successfully achieved again tonight at Manuka Oval,” Orchard said. “They must maintain a physical distance on and particularly off the field (indoors) with teammates, opposing players, staff and match officials. We have protocols in place for all matches for interaction between those inside and outside the hub.

"Factors including the outdoor nature of the contest, the generally socially-distanced nature of cricket on-field and the fact Canberra is considered a low-risk city support the conclusion that both can play tonight without posing a meaningful risk."