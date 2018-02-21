Chris Lynn Dislocates Right Shoulder During Trans-Tasman Final

The incident happened during the ninth over of New Zealand innings, when Lynn put in a dive to stop a Ross Taylor shot.
In the past, Lynn has had surgeries on his left shoulder. After the incident, Lynn was sent for some scans, and was later seen wearing a brace.
He had earlier maintained that he would be wary of diving in the field to avoid any further injury complications. “It’s something that’s played on my mind for about four years,” he said. “Let’s go one step at a time – I want to dive, there’s no doubt about that, I want to do well and contribute. But at the moment, I don’t want to have another setback because I feel like I’m making good ground,” he added.
As far as the match is concerned, Australia won the match, and hence the series after posting a 19 run win (D/L method). D'Arcy Short was the star with the bat for Australia as he scored a fifty from just 30 balls.
New Zealand posted 150 runs on the board, with Ross Taylor top-scoring with 43 runs. Aussie spinner Ashton Agar put brakes on the scoring rate as he returned with figures of 3/27 in his four overs.
First Published: February 21, 2018, 3:38 PM IST