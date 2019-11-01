Chris Lynn ‘Proud’ of Glenn Maxwell for Placing Mental Health First

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn said he was proud of teammate and close friend Glenn Maxwell for realizing he needed a break from cricket to focus on dealing with his mental health issues.
Maxwell, who scored a brisk 62 off 28 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Adelaide, will be replaced by D’Arcy Short for the third and final game at the MCG on Friday. Australia have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
“As men, we don’t speak up enough about it, so I’m really proud that he’s come out and assessed his situation and realised that cricket’s not for him right now,” Lynn told reporters after a tour match in Bankstown.
“It sends shivers down your spine when you hear something like this and Glenn’s a close mate of mine. When one man goes down, the whole team feels it, and I think the whole of Australia feels it.
“He has to realise there’s 25 million people from Australia that are behind him as well, and that’s the main thing.
“Whatever we can do, whether it’s more or whether it’s less, we’ll be there. I wish him all the best and if he needs me I’ll be there, just like the 25 million people there.”
Maxwell, who is a crucial cog in the limited overs Australian side, has played 61 T20Is and has scored 1576 runs at a strike rate of 160.
He has also scored three centuries and seven half centuries for Australia in the T20 format, besides taking 26 wickets with his off-spin.
Lynn further spoke about how all cricketers had to show a lot of mental toughness while on tour and playing, making it even more commendable that Maxwell took a stand on this issue.
“A lot of people think it’s a gravy train getting to play for Australia and getting to travel the world and play cricket, but there’s a lot of hard work and there’s a lot of work underneath the water that people don’t see. The mental toughness that a lot of cricketers have to show is next level.
“Yes, we do like playing for Australia, but when you do travel overseas for long periods of time away from friends and family, it can all add up … it takes a real man to stand up to these kind of issues.
“Australia want to see him out in the paddock and cricket will have a big dent in it when he’s sitting on the sideline. Saying that, I don’t want him to rush at all. Whatever Maxi wants to do we’ll be there.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Chris Lynn ‘Proud’ of Glenn Maxwell for Placing Mental Health First
Chris Lynn said he was proud of teammate and close friend Glenn Maxwell for realizing he needed a break to focus on dealing with his mental health issues.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 31, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell Taking a Break Due to Mental Health Difficulties
Cricketnext Staff | October 30, 2019, 5:22 PM IST
David Warner and Steve Smith on Fire as Australia Thump Sri Lanka to Seal Series
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell is Brilliant for Australia in T20s: Pat Cummins
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
SL v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NED v IREDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019
NAM v PNGDubai
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Sat, 02 Nov, 2019
TBC v TBCDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings