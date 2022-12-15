Chris Lynn Receives Grand Welcome On Debut for Adelaide Strikers in BBL | WATCH

Chris Lynn might have chosen a different franchise this time ahead of the 12th season of the Big Bash League (BBL) but there has been no change to the crazy fan following that the Australia batter is currently enjoying. Fans and followers eagerly waited for Lynn’s first match as a Strikers player. Lynn received a grand welcome when he came down to bat for Adelaide Strikers against Sydney Sixers at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. A trumpeter was seen playing an electrifying tune from the roof of the stadium while Lynn made his way to the ground.

Check the video-

This is so wonderful - Chris Lynn gets a grand welcome from the roof. pic.twitter.com/3lIN9Y26oo— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 14, 2022

Lynn did not disappoint the innumerable Strikers fans. The 32-year-old came to bat in the very first over of the match after Jake Weatherald was dismissed for just one run. Lynn slammed three boundaries and two sixes to reach 41 in just 34 deliveries. He forged a solid partnership of 95 along with Matthew Short as Strikers reached 184. SIxers, in reply, could only manage to score 133. Strikers pacer Henry Thornton picked up four wickets in the game to clinch a convincing 51-run for his side.

“I was a bit nervous to be honest. I wanted to work into the tournament with a new franchise. (Being nervous) just means you care … you’re obviously proud of what you do and want to do well in whatever colours you wear and in whatever opportunity,” Lynn told Fox Cricket.

Lynn has been the most successful batter in the history of the BBL. The opening batter is the highest run scorer in the history of the tournament with 3046 runs under his belt. Moreover, Lynn is also the record six-hitter in the history of BBL. Lynn has till now smashed 182 sixes in the BBL.

Lynn has signed a brief 11-match tenure for the Strikers after Brisbane Heat decided not to renew their contract with the veteran Aussie. In his final BBL season 12 fixture, Lynn will be up against his former side Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval on 24 January 2023. After the completion of his stint at BBL, Lynn will travel to the United Arab Emirates in order to join the Gulf Giants side.

