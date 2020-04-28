Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Chris Lynn Says T20 World Cup a "Logistical Nightmare" Amid Pandemic

Players are expected to be hit with pay cuts when CA releases their annual list of national contracts this week, having already postponed them by a month.

Reuters |April 28, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Chris Lynn Says T20 World Cup a

Hard-hitting Australian batsman Chris Lynn has poured cold water on the nation's hopes of hosting the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November, saying it would be a "logistical nightmare" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council, the sport's global governing body, said last week it was still planning for the tournament according to its Oct. 18 - Nov. 15 schedule, despite a global shutdown of sport to contain COVID-19.

Lynn, who has played 18 T20 internationals, said he could not see it going ahead due to the complications of hosting international teams in the 16-side tournament.

"My personal opinion is no," he told local broadcaster Fox Sports on Tuesday.

"Obviously we're praying for it to go ahead but we've just got to play what's in front of us.

"Having teams come from all over the world is going to be a logistical nightmare.

"Hotels, travel, keeping the teams in the hotels for a number of weeks before the tournament is going to be tough work moving forward."

Cricket Australia has said it is planning for the tournament to start in October but Chief Executive Kevin Roberts conceded last week that the entire international schedule in 2020 is up in the air due to the virus.

Cancelling or postponing the T20 World Cup would put further pressure on CA's finances, with the board having already lost tens of millions of dollars due to the shutdown.

Players are expected to be hit with pay cuts when CA releases their annual list of national contracts this week, having already postponed them by a month.

Lynn, who is captain of Brisbane Heat in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) T20 tournament, said domestic players should be prepared to take pay cuts to ensure the BBL could go ahead in the home summer.

"No-one likes to take pay cuts but I think for the longevity of the game you've got to be realistic," said the 30-year-old.

"It is a tough one, but if it means that the BBL is no longer going ahead because the players want to take full pay then I believe that's ridiculous. So, yes, we have to come to an understanding to make sure the BBL goes ahead."

