Chris Lynn Scores Explosive Century in Queensland Premier Cricket T20 Encounter

Australian batsman Chris Lynn slammed a massive ton on Sunday in a Queensland Premier Cricket T20 encounter between Toombul and Sunshine Coast at Oxenham Park. Lynn, who was turning out for Toombul, made 154 off 55 balls in a knock that showcased just how destructive a batsman he can be in the shortest format of the game. Of the 154 runs he scored, a staggering 140 runs came from boundaries. Lynn combined with another Australia international in Matthew Renshaw to put together a 149-run partnership for the second wicket, with Renshaw himself scoring a respectable 55 before being dismissed.

The rest of Toombul's batting order didn't make many notable contributions although it mattered not as they had scored an imperious 266-6 in the first innings.

Howeer, Sunshine Coast didn't go down without a fight. Although they were reduced to 22-2 early on, a counter-attacking century from Blake Maher and a half-century from Nick Selman gave the side a glimmer of hope.

But once these two batsmen were dismissed the win for Toombul was all but a formality and so it proved, as Sunshine Coast finished their 20 overs at 248-7.

Lynn has long established himself as one of the most formidable batsmen in T20 cricket and has been particularly prolific in the Australian T20 tournament the Big Bash League.

The 30-year-old is the highest run-scorer in BBL history, with 2332 runs in 75 innings for the Brisbane Heat. Lynn is the only cricketer to muster more than 100 sixes in the BBL, comfortably ahead of Australian one-day captain Aaron Finch in second place.

However, his record in IPL cricket has been mixed at best. He was bought by eventual IPL 2020 champions Mumbai Indians in the latest auction but didn't play a single game for the side.