Chris Lynn Smashes Sixer-Filled 95 for Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League

In his second innings after the Indian Premier League auction, Chris Lynn smashed 94 off 35 balls to set up a 48-run win for Brisbane Heat over Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League match on Sunday at the SCG.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
Walking in at 6 for 1 in the second over, Lynn smashed 11 sixes and four boundaries in his knock to lift his side to 209 for 4, while Matt Renshaw remained unbeaten on 60 off 39.

Sydney scored 161 for 7 in their reply.

"Probably one of my finest innings, especially on the back of two low scores," Man of the Match Lynn said after the game. "I just wanted to smack the ball and have fun. We've got a break now, hopefully it won't take away our momentum, and we can come back and win a few more. We were going into the tournament as favourites, and when you lose a couple, you are thinking have we prepared right. But at no stage did we panic and we're having fun."

Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL auction for the 2020 season. He was in terrific form in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, where he was the highest scorer with 371 runs from 8 innings at a strike rate of 236.30. He was expected to go big in the IPL auction, but went for his base price of Rs. 2 crore to Mumbai Indians.

