Delhi Capitals Gives a Family Sort of Vibe says Chris Woakes

England pacer Chris Woakes said he is enjoying his time and having a family sort of vibe with his new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 10. He bagged 2 wickets in three overs by giving only 18 runs.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

“Yeah, always nice to, I suppose to start with a new team. Obviously, played with a couple of IPL teams but there is a real good feel here, good family sort of vibe going on,” Woakes said in a video posted on Delhi Capitals official Twitter handle.

ALSO READ: Utkarsh Singh Reveals How the Former Indian Captain’s Suggestions Prove to be a Game Changer For Him

Delhi Capitals made kickstart of their season with a victory against Chennai Super Kings. The Rishabh Pant-led team defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

“It is too early, it’s always good to get off to a good start. Winning your first game gives everyone a bit of confidence. You know, everyone is eager to get going, to begin at the start of the IPL but it’s just one performance. We know there’s a lot of games ahead and some good teams to play against. So, we won’t be getting ahead of ourselves but I think everyone in the group is confident and looking forward to the next few games,” Woakes said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here