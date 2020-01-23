Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 19 - 23 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

358 (148.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

515/9 (176.2)

Zimbabwe trail by 127 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Christchurch to Host 2021 Women's World Cup Final

Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch are the six New Zealand cities which will host matches in the 2021 edition of the Women's World Cup.

PTI |January 23, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
Christchurch to Host 2021 Women's World Cup Final

Auckland: Christchurch's Hagley Oval will host the summit clash of next year's Women's Cricket ODI World Cup, it was announced on Thursday.

The 50-over tournament which will run from February 6 to March 7 will be played across six cities.

Auckland will host a bumper opening weekend at Eden Park, before the focus shifts to matches in Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch.

The tournament, featuring 31 matches, will be capped by a final in Christchurch under lights at the Hagley Oval, one of New Zealand's main Test venues.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson said she was delighted to announce the six host cities for what promises to be a truly national event.

"Our goal was to ensure all 31 matches will be played at the best venues, encompassing a geographic spread that ensured as many Kiwi sports fans as possible get to engage with the tournament," Nelson said.

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj, who was present during the announcement in Auckland along side New Zealand captain Sophie Devine and teammates Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr, said it is vital that women's cricket continues garnering interest around the world.

"Playing for your country is always a special feeling and we're all very excited to play in the beautiful country of New Zealand," Mithali said

"Women's cricket is slowly getting access to centre stage so it's important that we continue to grow this interest around the world," she added.

ICC Women's World Cup 2021 Chair, Liz Dawson, said: "This incredible event will underline the progress that has been made in the global game and the tremendous opportunities that now exist for women and girls in cricket."

Manu Sawhney, ICC Chief Executive, said the event would highlight the massive increase in global engagement with women's cricket.

"ICC is committed to growing the women's game and this event is another step forward on that journey and part of our continued investment in the game to provide a global platform for the world's best players."

"Women's cricket has huge potential for growth and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 gives us a fantastic opportunity to realise that," Sawhney added.

crhistchurchwomen's world cupwomens world cup 2021

Related stories

Never Thought It Will Happen So Fast: Richa Ghosh After World Cup Call-up
Cricketnext Staff | January 12, 2020, 8:16 PM IST

Never Thought It Will Happen So Fast: Richa Ghosh After World Cup Call-up

Sana Mir Dropped From Pakistan Squad for Women's T20 World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | January 20, 2020, 7:12 PM IST

Sana Mir Dropped From Pakistan Squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Plenty at Stake for Women’s Cricket in Exciting 2020: Veda Krishnamurthy
Cricketnext Staff | January 4, 2020, 10:54 AM IST

Plenty at Stake for Women’s Cricket in Exciting 2020: Veda Krishnamurthy

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Mon, 27 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more