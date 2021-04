CIV vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's ECS T10 2021, April 16 02:30 PM IST

Cividate will lock horns with Jinnah Brescia in the ECS T10 Brescia campaign. This match will take place on April 16 at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground. Going into this game, Jinnah Brescia are placed second in the league tableas they have won four out of the six matches. They are riding a wave of momentum and look favourites to win the title.

Cividate, on the other hand, have been playing as an everage side as theyhave won 3 matches out of the 6, while two matches were abandoned. Cividate have also qualified for the semi-finals and this is the match where they would want to stamp their authority and get a lot of momentum heading into the knockouts.

The surface here is an absolute belter to bat on and the average first innings score is 113which indicates the dominance of the batsmen.

This match can be very interesting as both of them have already qualified for the semi-finals and would want to carry the momentum into the knockouts.

The CIV vs JIB ECS T10 match is scheduled to start at 02:30 PM IST.

CIV vs JIB Live Streaming

The match will not be shown on TV for India. However, fans who wish to catch ECS T10 CIV vs JIB live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode.

CIV vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nisar Ahmed

Vice-captain: Farhan Javai

Wicketkeeper: Farhan Javai

Batsmen: Nisar Ahmed, Hassan Ahmad, Farhan Javaid, Janaka Wass

All-rounders: Dara Shikoh, Sukhwinder Singh

Bowlers: Kuljinder Singh, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Faheem Nazir

CIV vs JIBProbable XIs

Cividate: Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (wk), Bilal Ahmad, Arslan Sabir, Dara Shikoh, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder Singh (c), Ramzan Shabbir

Jinnah Brescia: Hassan Ahmad, Rukhsar Ahmed (c), Nisar Ahmed, Charith Fernando, Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Imran, MuhammadRizwan, Faheem Nazir, Sukhwinder Singh, Janaka Wass, Harsha Wass (wk)

