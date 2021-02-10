- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
CK vs CS Dream 11 predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Best Picks / Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Captain / Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 10, 2021, 3:39 PM IST
In the elimination final match of Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings will lock horns with Central Stags on Thursday, February 11. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals against Wellington on Saturday, February 13. The last match that the two sides played was against each other. In the fixture held on February 5,Central Stags managed to defeat Canterbury Kings by 30 runs. The two sides have 24 points and six wins each from the ten matches that they have played in the league.
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match will start from 4:30 AM IST at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags: Match Details
The Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match is on Thursday February 11. The match will start from 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags captain: Daryl Mitchell
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags vice-captain: Doug Bracewell
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags wicket keeper: Dane Cleaver
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags batsmen: Ross Taylor, George Worker, Will Young
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags all-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags bowlers: Ed Nuttal, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 Canterbury Kings probable 11 against Central Stags: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal.
CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 Central Stags probable 11 against Canterbury Kings: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking