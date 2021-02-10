CRICKETNEXT

CK vs CS Dream 11 predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the elimination final match of Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings will lock horns with Central Stags on Thursday, February 11. The winner of this match will qualify for the finals against Wellington on Saturday, February 13. The last match that the two sides played was against each other. In the fixture held on February 5,Central Stags managed to defeat Canterbury Kings by 30 runs. The two sides have 24 points and six wins each from the ten matches that they have played in the league.

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match will start from 4:30 AM IST at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.

The Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags match is on Thursday February 11. The match will start from 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags captain: Daryl Mitchell

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags vice-captain: Doug Bracewell

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags wicket keeper: Dane Cleaver

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags batsmen: Ross Taylor, George Worker, Will Young

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags all-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Central Stags bowlers: Ed Nuttal, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 Canterbury Kings probable 11 against Central Stags: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal.

CK vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 Central Stags probable 11 against Canterbury Kings: George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner.

