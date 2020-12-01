CK vs DV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CK vs DV Dream11 Best Picks / CK vs DV Dream11 Captain / CK vs DV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

CK vs DV Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Dambulla Viikings will face Colombo Kings in the next league Match of Lanka Premier League 2020. The LPL 2020 CK vs DV outing is scheduled to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota. The fixture will start at 3.30pm IST.

Talking about their previous games in the league so far, Colombo Kings have been on a winning streak, claiming dominance over both of the matches they have played in the tournament. On the other hand, Viikings faced a defeat in their last game.

Both the teams have potential to up their game and reach to the finals, however, Viiking need to work a bit on their all-rounder lineup.

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking: Broadcast Details

Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking: Live Score / Scorecard

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking: Match Details

December 1 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking:

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking Captain: Samit Patel

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking vice-captain: Dinesh Chandimal

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking batsmen: Paul Sterling, Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Andre Russel

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking all-rounders: Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking bowlers: Anwar Ali, Dushmantha Chameera, Qais Ahmad

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line up vs Dambulla Viiking: Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russel, Angelo Mathews, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Qais Ahmad, Amila Aponso

CK vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line up vs Colombo Kings: Niroshan Dickwella, Paul Sterling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Madushanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Aftab Alam

CK vs DV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CK vs DV Dream11 Best Picks / CK vs DV Dream11 Captain / CK vs DV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more