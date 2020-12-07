CK vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IND
AUS150/7(20.0) RR 8.05
India beat Australia by 11 runs
- 2nd ODI - 7 Dec, MonUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CK vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CK vs GG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CK vs GG Dream11 Best Picks / CK vs GG Dream11 Captain / CK vs GG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
CK vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Colombo Kings will square off against Galle Galdiators in match 14 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on Monday, December 7 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota. The game will start at 3:30pm IST.
The Kings have done well to stay in contention for a top-two spot. They head into the game after beating Kandy Tuskers by seven wickets and moved to second place in the standings with eight points.
Whereas, Galle Gladiators are struggling in this tournament having lost all their five matches so far. They are currently at the bottom of the table with no points. The Gladiators had a disappointing season and have made too many changes to meet to their playing XI so far. They need to find the right combination soon as from now on, every match will be a knockout for them.
The last time these two met in the tournament, the Kings won by 34 runs in a rain-affected game.
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Broadcast Details
Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Live Score
For CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020 live score, head to https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Match Details
December 7 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Captain: Angelo Mathews
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators vice-captain: Danushka Gunathilaka
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators batsmen: Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Chadwick Walton, Angelo Mathews
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators all-rounders: Isuru Udana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators bowlers: Qais Ahmed, Mohd Amir, Dushmanta Chameera
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Laurie Evans, T de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (C), Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Ashan Priyanjan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tharindu Kaushal, Dushmanta Chameera
CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line up vs Colombo Kings: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardene, Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Mohd Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando
Summary: CK vs GG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CK vs GG Dream11 Best Picks / CK vs GG Dream11 Captain / CK vs GG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking