CK vs GG Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CK vs GG Dream11 Best Picks / CK vs GG Dream11 Captain / CK vs GG Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

CK vs GG Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Colombo Kings will square off against Galle Galdiators in match 14 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on Monday, December 7 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota. The game will start at 3:30pm IST.

The Kings have done well to stay in contention for a top-two spot. They head into the game after beating Kandy Tuskers by seven wickets and moved to second place in the standings with eight points.

Whereas, Galle Gladiators are struggling in this tournament having lost all their five matches so far. They are currently at the bottom of the table with no points. The Gladiators had a disappointing season and have made too many changes to meet to their playing XI so far. They need to find the right combination soon as from now on, every match will be a knockout for them.

The last time these two met in the tournament, the Kings won by 34 runs in a rain-affected game.

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Broadcast Details

Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Live Score

For CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020 live score, head to https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators: Match Details

December 7 - 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators Captain: Angelo Mathews

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators vice-captain: Danushka Gunathilaka

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators batsmen: Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Chadwick Walton, Angelo Mathews

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators all-rounders: Isuru Udana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Galle Gladiators bowlers: Qais Ahmed, Mohd Amir, Dushmanta Chameera

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Laurie Evans, T de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews (C), Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Ashan Priyanjan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tharindu Kaushal, Dushmanta Chameera

CK vs GG Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line up vs Colombo Kings: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardene, Azam Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Mohd Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando

