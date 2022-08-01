CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha 11 Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday’s European Cricket T10 Portugal match, August 2, Portugal, 12:00 am IST

CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s European Cricket T10 Portugal match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11: The Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 will face off in the European Cricket T10 Portugal on Monday, August 1. The match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Mirando in Portugal.

The Coimbra Knights are struggling for form and are currently second from bottom in the points standings. The Knights faced yet another defeat in their last match against Gamblers SC by 9 wickets. The Manjeet Singh-led side desperately needs a win and will be hoping to bask in winning form going ahead in the league.

On the contrary, Gorkha 11 has been pretty consistent in the league and are placed at the second position in the points table. Gorkha emerged victorious in their last encounter against Gamblers SC by 42 runs. Ace batter Suman Ghimire and pacer Mayank Darji have been the team’s standout performers.

On Monday, both sides will be hoping to go all out to secure a much-needed win in the European Cricket T10 Portugal.

Ahead of the European Cricket T10 Portugal match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11; here is everything you need to know:

CK vs GOR Telecast

The match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 will not be telecast in India.

CK vs GOR Live Streaming

The match between Coimbra Knights and Gorkha 11 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CK vs GOR Match Details

The CK vs GOR match will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Mirando in Portugal on Monday, August 2, at 12:00 am IST.

CK vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Suman Ghimire

Vice-Captain: Mayank Darji

Suggested Playing XI for CK vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Girish Singh, Suman Ghimire

Batsmen: Mayank Darji, James Smallman, Amandeep Ghumman

All-rounders: Junaid Khan, Nazrul Ratul, Amit Kumar

Bowlers: Madhukar Thapa, Chris Redhead, Waleed Imran

Coimbra Knights vs Gorkha 11 Possible Starting XI:

Coimbra Knights Predicted Line-up: Manjeet Singh (c), Vikas Kumar, Pedro Madeira, James Smallman, Junaid Khan, Gurjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amit Kumar, Lovey Saini, Girish Singh (wk), Chris Redhead

Gorkha XI Predicted Line-up: Madhukar Thapa (c), Suman Ghimire (wk), Mayank Darji, Rahul Kumar, Roushan Singh, Hardeep Singh, Nazrul Ratul, Amandeep Ghumman, Manjit Singh, Waleed Imran, Ahammad Ullah

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here