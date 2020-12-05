- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
CK vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CK vs JS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CK vs JS Dream11 Best Picks / CK vs JS Dream11 Captain / CK vs JS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
Colombo Kings and Jaffna Stallions will be facing each other today in the 11th clash of the Lanka Premier League 2020 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. The Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions match will start at 8 pm.
Jaffna Stallions are at the top of the points table with eight points. They have won all the four games they have played so far in the tournament.
On the other hand, Colombo Kings are at the third position in the standings with four points. They have won two of the three matches they have played as of now in this season.
Jaffna Stallions' skipper has impressed with his batting performance. The batting line-up of the team is also bolstered by Avishka Fernando and Shoaib Malik. Wanindu Hasaranga and Usman Shinwari have played crucial roles in the team’s win with their bowling skills.
Colombo Kings have players like Andre Russell and Angelo Mathews who have the potential to turn the match in their team’s favour at any point.
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions: Broadcast Details
Kandy Tuskers vs. Galle Gladiators match will be telecast on Sony Six channel in India.
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions: https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Details
December 4 – 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions Captain: Andre Russell
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Tom Moores
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Tom Moores, Dinesh Chandimal
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Colombo Kings vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Qais Ahmed
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Colombo Kings probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Dinesh Chandimal, Laurie Evans, Angelo Mathews, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmed, Dhammika Prasad, Dushmantha Chameera and Jeffrey Vandersay
CK vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Colombo Kings: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Usman Shinwari, Suranga Lakmal and Duanne Olivier
