CK vs OV Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CK vs OV Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction / Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Top Picks / Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Captain / Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 10:25 AM IST
As the Super Smash 2020-21 enters its final week of group-stage matches, Canterbury Kings (CK) and Otago Volts (OV) lock horns in match 25 of the tournament at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, January 30. The CK vs OV Super Smash encounter is scheduled to start at 11:40amIST.
Third-placed Canterbury Kings have to win the remainder of their two matches to keep their hopes alive as they managed just two wins from seven games and have crashed out from the league stage.
Meanwhile, sitting at the fifth spot, the Otago Volts have three more games on hand and they need to win their remaining games to stand a chance among the top three.
The last meeting between the two sides was a one-sided affair as the Kings thumped the Volts by 61 runs.
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts: Live Streaming
Cricket fans can watch all the matches of the Super Smash league on the FanCode app.
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts: Match Details
The Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts match is on Saturday, January 30. The match is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts:
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts captain: Mitchell McClenaghan
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts wicket keeper: Cam Fletcher
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts batsmen: Neil Broom, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts all-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen,Leo Carter
CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts bowlers: Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt Henry, Will Williams
CK vs OV Super Smash Central Stags probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: Cole McConchie,Todd Astle or Blake Coburn, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams
CK vs OV Super Smash Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Mitchell McClenaghan, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking