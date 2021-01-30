CK vs OV Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Prediction / Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Top Picks / Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Captain / Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

As the Super Smash 2020-21 enters its final week of group-stage matches, Canterbury Kings (CK) and Otago Volts (OV) lock horns in match 25 of the tournament at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, January 30. The CK vs OV Super Smash encounter is scheduled to start at 11:40amIST.

Third-placed Canterbury Kings have to win the remainder of their two matches to keep their hopes alive as they managed just two wins from seven games and have crashed out from the league stage.

Meanwhile, sitting at the fifth spot, the Otago Volts have three more games on hand and they need to win their remaining games to stand a chance among the top three.

The last meeting between the two sides was a one-sided affair as the Kings thumped the Volts by 61 runs.

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts: Live Streaming

Cricket fans can watch all the matches of the Super Smash league on the FanCode app.

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts: Match Details

The Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts match is on Saturday, January 30. The match is scheduled to start at 11:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts:

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts captain: Mitchell McClenaghan

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts wicket keeper: Cam Fletcher

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts batsmen: Neil Broom, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts all-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Rippon, Anaru Kitchen,Leo Carter

CK vs OV Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Canterbury Kings vs Otago Volts bowlers: Mitchell McClenaghan, Matt Henry, Will Williams

CK vs OV Super Smash Central Stags probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: Cole McConchie,Todd Astle or Blake Coburn, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams

CK vs OV Super Smash Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Dale Phillips, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Mitchell McClenaghan, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy