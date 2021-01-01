Canterbury vs Pakistan A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Canterbury vs Pakistan A Dream11 Best Picks / Canterbury vs Pakistan A Dream11 Captain / Canterbury vs Pakistan A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

CK vs PK-A Dream 11 predictions Pakistan-A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Canterbury vs Pakistan A, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 3rd T20 match of Pakistan-A tour of New Zealand will be played between Canterbury and Pakistan A. The match is scheduled for Friday, January 1at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The entire tour is a five match-series which will be played against four teams, including Northern Knights, Wellington, Canterbury, New Zealand XI and Pakistan A. The last match of Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5.

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Canterbury vs Pakistan A match will start at 6:30 AM IST. Till now, Pakistan A have not managed to register a single win in the Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 series. In their latest match against Wellington, they were defeated by nine wickets.

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Canterbury vs Pakistan A: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Canterbury vs Pakistan A: Match Details

The Canterbury vs Pakistan A match is scheduled for Friday, January 1at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The game will start at 6:30 am IST.

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 team, Canterbury vs Pakistan A

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury vs Pakistan A captain: Haider Ali

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury vs Pakistan A vice-captain: Daryl Mitchell

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury vs Pakistan A wicket keeper: Rohail Nazir

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury vs Pakistan A batsmen: Chad Bowes, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury vs Pakistan A all-rounders: Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Iftikhar Ahmed

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury vs Pakistan A bowlers: Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Will Williams

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Canterbury probable 11 against Pakistan A: Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie ( C ), Daryl Mitchell, Theo Van Woerkom, Will Williams, Cam Fletcher, Jack Boyle, Edward Nuttall, Ken McClure, Matt Henry, Todd Astle

CK vs PK-A Pakistan A Tour Of New Zealand T20 2020-21, Pakistan A probable 11 against Canterbury: Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Rohail Nazir(w/c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain