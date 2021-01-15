CK vs WF Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CK vs WF Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Best Picks / Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirdss Dream11 Captain / Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 1:20 PM IST
Wellington Firebirds have been on top of their game in the Super Smash 2020-21. The team have won all the five matches that they have played till now and as a result, they are at the top of the point table with 20 points. Canterbury Kings too have been in a decent form till now. The team have been on the winning end of four out of five matches that they have played in the league. They at present have 16 points to their credit.
In their respective previous fixtures, both the sides were on the winning end. Canterbury had won the match against Northern Knights by six wickets on January 15 and Wellington beat Otago by five wickets on January 14.
Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds match is scheduled to start from 3:40 AM IST on Saturday, January 16 at the Hagley Oval.
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds:Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Match Details
The Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds match is on Saturday, January 16. The match will start from 3:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Hagley Oval.
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds captain: Finn Allen
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds vice-captain: Devon Conway
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds wicket keeper: Devon Conway
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds batsmen: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds all-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds bowlers: Ed Nuttal, Matt Henry, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 Canterbury Kings probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal
CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking