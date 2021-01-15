CK vs WF Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CRICKETNEXT

Wellington Firebirds have been on top of their game in the Super Smash 2020-21. The team have won all the five matches that they have played till now and as a result, they are at the top of the point table with 20 points. Canterbury Kings too have been in a decent form till now. The team have been on the winning end of four out of five matches that they have played in the league. They at present have 16 points to their credit.

In their respective previous fixtures, both the sides were on the winning end. Canterbury had won the match against Northern Knights by six wickets on January 15 and Wellington beat Otago by five wickets on January 14.

Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds match is scheduled to start from 3:40 AM IST on Saturday, January 16 at the Hagley Oval.

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds:Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Smash league on FanCode app.

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Live Score

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds: Match Details

The Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds match is on Saturday, January 16. The match will start from 3:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Hagley Oval.

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds captain: Finn Allen

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds vice-captain: Devon Conway

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds wicket keeper: Devon Conway

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds batsmen: Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds all-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds bowlers: Ed Nuttal, Matt Henry, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 Canterbury Kings probable playing 11 against Wellington Firebirds: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttal

CK vs WF Super Smash 2020-21 Wellington Firebirds probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Troy Johnson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

