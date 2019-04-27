Claire Polosak Set to Become First Female Umpire to Officiate in Men's ODI

Loading...
Polosak will officiate the final of the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 between Namibia and Oman that will be played at Windhoek in Namibia.
Understandably elated when she was told of the news on the eve of the final Polosak said, “I am thrilled to be the first woman to stand in a men’s ODI and how far I have come as an umpire. It really is important to promote women umpires and there's no reason why females can't umpire in cricket. It's about breaking down barriers, creating awareness so more females can come into the role.
"Umpiring is a team effort. I would like to thank all the umpires I have worked with, my local umpires association- NSW Cricket Umpires' and Scorers' Association and Cricket Australia, as well as my family and friends, as without their support, this match today would not be possible."
This isn't the first time though that Polosak has served as a path-breaker in female officiating. She was the first woman to stand in a men’s domestic fixture in Australia in her first List A match in Australia in 2017. Then in December last year, she and Eloise Sheridan became the first female umpires to officiate on-field together during a professional match in Australia when the Adelaide Strikers hosted the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL.
Adrian Griffith, the ICC senior manager of umpires and referees, said: "Congratulations to Claire for this fantastic achievement of becoming the first woman umpire to stand in a men's one-day international. It is one thoroughly deserved and a result of her hard work and perseverance. She is a role model for women who want to get into officiating and proves how successful they can be once they are on the right path and get the opportunities."
The 31-year-old has previously stood in 15 women’s ODIs, the first one in November 2016 between Australia and South Africa. She was also the umpire at the semi-final of last year's World T20 between England and India.
