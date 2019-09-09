Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

13 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 1: USA VS PNG

upcoming
USA USA
PNG PNG

Lauderhill, Florida

13 Sep, 201919:15 IST

Match 2: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

14 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Clarke Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Have Skin Cancer Removed

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he recently had a cancer removed from his face -- third such operation since his battle started with the disease in 2006.

PTI |September 9, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
Clarke Reveals He Underwent Surgery to Have Skin Cancer Removed

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has revealed that he recently had a cancer removed from his face -- third such operation since his battle started with the disease in 2006.

The 38-year-old shared a picture on his Instagram page after the procedure on his forehead.

"Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun," Clarke posted alongside the picture.

Clarke has been diagnosed with three separate non-melanoma lesions since he hung up his boots, the Australian media reported.

Clarke's first skin cancer diagnosis came out in 2006 and he has actively involved in raising awareness on the issue.

Earlier, another former captain Ian Chappell had also revealed that he is fighting skin cancer. The 75-year-old's revelation came in July this year.

The former batsman was operated on his neck and armpit and also underwent radiation therapy.

"A bit of tiredness at night and a bit of skin irritation, but other than that I'm feeling pretty good," he had said after making his battle with the disease public.

Another former captain Richie Benaud died of skin cancer in April, 2015.

australiamichael clarkeOff The Fieldskin cancer

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Fri, 13 Sep, 2019

PNG v USA
Lauderhill, Florida

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 14 Sep, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...