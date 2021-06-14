Clarke Single-Handedly Scored 136 Runs, Rest Of The Team Made Only 67 Runs Together

In a rare display of aggressive batting, Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke routed the opposition bowling attack by scoring 136 runs in 65 balls against Northamptonshire. In this stormy innings, he hit 6 fours and 11 sixes. Peter Trego scored 24 runs, Nottinghamshire’s second-highest total in the innings. However, Clarke scored more runs than the other eight players combined. Apart from Clarke, the rest of the team could only manage to score 67 runs.

On the back of Clarke’s storming century, Nottinghamshire, who batted first, reached 214 for 7 in the stipulated overs. Apart from Clarke, Peter, Alex Hales (14), and Samit Patel (11) could reach double figures. The other batsmen were all unable to score more than 8 runs.

Clark on one end

Northamptonshire was unable to reach the mark, scoring only 200 runs for seven wickets in the permitted overs, and Nottinghamshire won the match by 14 runs. Three wickets were taken by Jack Ball. Nottinghamshire got off to a shaky start, and Alex struck first on 31 runs. Clarke, on the other hand, remained on the other end of the crease. All of the other batters formed minor partnerships with him, and he guided the innings.

In 19.3 overs, Clarke fell victim to Taylor. Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, had put up a tough fight. Clarke’s strike rate was 209.23 throughout the innings. Clarke made his third T20 century. Clarke scored 725 runs in 21 innings for Nottinghamshire, Perth, and Karachi Kings in T20 cricket over the last 12 months. In which he scored 60 runs four times and 48 runs six times, respectively.

Satisfying list-A and First-Class records for Clark

In 84 matches, Clark has scored 5,118 runs with a batting average of 37.19, which includes 17 centuries and 19 half-centuries. He also has a high score of 194 in First-class cricket. In list-A cricket, he has played 62 matches with 1,846 runs with an average of 37.91. He has also made four centuries and 9 half-centuries with the top score of 139 runs.

