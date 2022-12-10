'Classic Kohli ODI Innings': Indian Cricket Fraternity Hails Virat For Magnificent Century vs Bangladesh

Batting maverick Virat Kohli got his grove back with a magnificent century against Bangladesh in third ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Kohli missed out on scoring big in the first two ODIs but he didn’t disappoint in the third match where Team India was in search of a consolation victory.

After being asked to bat first, India lost veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan early for 3 which forced Kohli to walk in the middle quite early. The 34-year-old gave a big support to young India opener Ishan Kishan who went on to score a majestic double-century.

Kohli had luck on his side when Litton Das dropped a simple catch off a lazy flick at short mid-wicket, giving him a lifeline at just one. He looked a little scratchy, but grew in confidence as the innings progressed, making the most out of a bowling attack rattled by Kishan’s onslaught.

He also helped Kishan to find the right targets to score his big shots. The presence of Kohli also allowed Kishan to play his natural game as he scored shots all around the park with a lot of freedom.

The former India captain also changed his gears after scoring the fifty and reached the triple-digit mark off 85 deliveries. It took him 1213 days to end his ODI century drought. He also surpassed Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international centuries as he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar now who smashed 100 international tons during his illustrious career.

He got his 44th ODI hundred after picking the pace from Ebadot to do a subtle flick off the hips and the ball flew over the fine leg fence, going past Ricky Ponting to be in the second spot for most centuries in international cricket.

Premier India pacer Mohammed Shami who recently sustained a shoulder injury took to Twitter to hail Kohli and wrote, “Congratulations brother for 72 hundred @imVkohli."

Former India batter Suresh Raina also congratulated Kohli.

“Congratulations to the incredible @ImVkohli on a fine century Keep up the great form Champion! #INDvsBAN #ViratKohli," Raina wrote on Twitter.

Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer termed it as classic Kohli innings

“Classic Kohli ODI inns, you were missed. Good to see normal services resuming in ODIs too. Well played @imVkohli #BANvIND," Jaffer wrote.

Meanwhile, India signed off from the ODI series against Bangladesh with a crushing 227-run win against the hosts in the third and final match

