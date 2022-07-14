'Clean Bowled': Mohammad Shami Knocks Over England Captain Jos Buttler With a Stunning Delivery - WATCH

Indian bowlers continued to trouble the England batters as both teams arrived at Lord’s for the 2nd ODI on Thursday. The batting woes of Jos Buttler and Co continued at the home of cricket as half the team was back in the dressing room inside 22 overs.

Visiting captain Rohit Sharma was fortunate enough to win a second consecutive toss in the ODIs that allowed him to opt to bowl first. Unlike the previous encounter, the English openers – Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow – did get some runs but couldn’t capitalise on the start they got. Hardik Pandya drew the first blood by removing Jason Roy while Yuzvendra Chahal spun a vicious web to get rid of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and later, Ben Stokes.

But it was Mohammed Shami who bamboozled the England captain with a fuller delivery. The Indian pacer bowled the 4th ball of the 19th over a bit fuller that went straight to disturb the middle stump. Buttler looked to flick it but missed. The ball clipped his pad and then went directly to hit the woodwork.

Buttler’s innings lasted just five balls in which he scored 4 runs.

Have a look at Jos Buttler’s dismissal:

Rohit’s decision of choosing to bowl first reaped positive results for the Men in Blue yet again as England were reduced to 102 for 5 in 21.3 overs.

Earlier, the fans were delighted with the return of Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper missed out on the series opener at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday due to a strained groin. However, he has regained his fitness and made his way back to the mix, replacing Shreyas Iyer.

During the toss, The Indian captain heaped praise on his premier speedster Jasprit Bumrah who laid the foundation of victory in the previous encounter. The right-arm quick registered career-best figures of 6/19 and went on to bag the Player of the Match award.

“He’s (Bumrah) a proper bowler, no matter which the format is. Gives us a different dimension and can bowl in any phase of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, the ball tends to move even after passing the stumps,” Rohit said.

