CLI vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 2nd Test - 04 - 08 Feb, 2021Match Ended272/10(114.3) RR 2.38298/10(102.0) RR 2.92
PAK
SA201/10(65.4) RR 3.06274/10(91.4) RR 2.99
Pakistan beat South Africa by 95 runs
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
CLI vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
CLI vs PAK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CLI vs PAK Dream11 Best Picks / CLI vs PAK Dream11 Captain / CLI vs PAK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 11, 2021, 11:18 AM IST
CLI vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 16th match of the ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, will see City Lions (CLI) take on Pakcelona (PAK) on Wednesday, February 11, at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.
Debutants City Lions played their maiden match against Barna Royals; however, they were beaten by 10 runs in that close game. On the other hand, Pakcelona too started their ECS campaign on a worst note, they suffered two consecutive losses. Both teams coming off defeats will be keen to get that first win on the board when they clash at noon.
The ECS T10 Barcelona City Lions vs Pakcelona game is scheduled to start at 1:00pm IST
CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.
CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Match Details
February 11 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, in Barcelona.
ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona
ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona captain: Raja Sikandar
ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona vice-captain: Bouman Rukhsar
ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona wicketkeeper: Shahid Iqbal
ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona batsmen: Ishtiyaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Mubashar Ali, Irfan Muhammad
ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona all-rounders: Bouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan,Ali Imran
ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona bowlers: Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman
CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions probable playing 11 against Pakcelona: Amar Shakoor Jan (C), Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali-II, Naseer Ahmed, Zahid Nawaz, Kashif Shafi (WK), Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain
CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona probable playing 11 against City Lions: Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman (C), Ishtiyaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal (WK), Raja Shahzad, Bouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking