CLI vs PAK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 16th match of the ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, will see City Lions (CLI) take on Pakcelona (PAK) on Wednesday, February 11, at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Debutants City Lions played their maiden match against Barna Royals; however, they were beaten by 10 runs in that close game. On the other hand, Pakcelona too started their ECS campaign on a worst note, they suffered two consecutive losses. Both teams coming off defeats will be keen to get that first win on the board when they clash at noon.

The ECS T10 Barcelona City Lions vs Pakcelona game is scheduled to start at 1:00pm IST

CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament can be viewed online on FanCode app and website.

CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions vs Pakcelona: Match Details

February 11 – 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona captain: Raja Sikandar

ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona vice-captain: Bouman Rukhsar

ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona wicketkeeper: Shahid Iqbal

ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona batsmen: Ishtiyaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Mubashar Ali, Irfan Muhammad

ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona all-rounders: Bouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan,Ali Imran

ECS T10 Barcelona CLI vs PAK Dream11 team for City Lions vs Pakcelona bowlers: Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman

CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, City Lions probable playing 11 against Pakcelona: Amar Shakoor Jan (C), Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali-II, Naseer Ahmed, Zahid Nawaz, Kashif Shafi (WK), Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain

CLI vs PAK ECS T10 Barcelona, Pakcelona probable playing 11 against City Lions: Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman (C), Ishtiyaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal (WK), Raja Shahzad, Bouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan