Clinical Australia A Trump India A in Second Unofficial Women's ODI

A clinical all-round showing from Australia A saw them beat India A by 81 runs in the second unofficial women's ODI at Brisbane on Saturday (December 14).
Centuries from Georgia Redmayne (113*) and Erin Burns (107) saw the hosts score 315-5 in the first innings. In reply, the visitors were bundled out for 234 despite opener Priya Punia scoring 112.
India A started well, with Punia and fellow opener Shafali Verma putting together a 98-run stand for the first wicket. However, a lack of contributions from the middle order led to India's downfall.
Only skipper Veda Krishnamurthy (40) and Devika Vaidya (20) made noteworthy contributions, with both Dayalan Hemalatha and Arundhati Reddy both falling for ducks and Sushma Verma adding just 1 run to the total.
The 15-year old Shafali played another decent knock atop the innings, scoring a quickfire 46 before departing. However, India A's innings came to an end quickly once Punia fell in the 40th over, as they lost their last 5 wickets for just 11 runs.
The overall poor batting display added to what had been a miserable day for India A, as the bowlers went for runs aplenty in the first innings.
Tahlia McGrath was dismissed in the first over itself by Mansi Joshi but steady knocks from Bridget Patterson (47) and Heather Graham (34) steadied the ship, with Redmayne getting a century to further pile on the misery.
Annabel Sutherland fell for nought but that brought in Erin Burns who scored a ton at rapid pace, slamming 13 fours and 5 sixes at a strike-rate of 181.35.
She fell on the penultimate ball of the innings but Sammy Jo Johnson ensured the innings ended on a high for the hosts as she hit the final ball for a boundary.
The final unofficial ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday (December 16). The series is currently tied at 1-1.
