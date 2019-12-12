India A began their maiden tour of Australia in excellent fashion as young Shafali Verma and captain Veda Krishnamurthy scored centuries as they beat Australia A by 16 runs at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Batting first against a tough bowling unit, India A lost two early wickets before Shafali and Veda put on a 119-run partnership.
15-year-old Shafali, who opened the innings, scored at brisk pace and smashed four sixes and 19 boundaries during her 78-ball 124.
At the other end Veda, the senior most in the playing eleven, provided good support to Shafali to start with before upping the ante herself. She scored 113 off 99 deliveries with 16 fours and one six in her knock.
While the rest failed to make an impression with the bat Sushma Verma (16) and Manali Dakshini (14) added valuable runs for the visitors as they finished with 312/9.
In response, Australia A too lost wickets early on even as Tahila McGrath kept chipping away at the target from the other end.
McGrath, who scored 97 off 90 deliveries before become one of Devika Vaidya’s four wickets, built important partnerships with Heather Graham (27) and Annabel Sutherland (52) to keep the hosts in the chase.
However, Dayalan Hemalatha removed Graham and Sutherland and Vaidya then ran through lower order to peg the hosts back.
Molly Strano (32*) and Belinda Vakarewa (18*) did try a late charge at the target but India’s bowlers ensured nothing would go wrong as they came away with a confidence boosting win to begin their tour with.
India A now lead the three-match one-day series 1-0.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Clinical India A Begin Maiden Australia Tour With Morale-boosting Win
However, Dayalan Hemalatha removed Graham and Sutherland and Vaidya then ran through lower order to peg the hosts back.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings