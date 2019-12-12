Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

139/2 (52.5)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 37.4 Overs Left Today
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

257/6 (85.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 3, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 12 December, 2019

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

134/9 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

1/0 (0.2)

Rajshahi Royals need 134 runs in 119 balls at 6.75 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Clinical India A Begin Maiden Australia Tour With Morale-boosting Win

However, Dayalan Hemalatha removed Graham and Sutherland and Vaidya then ran through lower order to peg the hosts back.

Cricketnext Staff |December 12, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
Clinical India A Begin Maiden Australia Tour With Morale-boosting Win

India A began their maiden tour of Australia in excellent fashion as young Shafali Verma and captain Veda Krishnamurthy scored centuries as they beat Australia A by 16 runs at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Batting first against a tough bowling unit, India A lost two early wickets before Shafali and Veda put on a 119-run partnership.

15-year-old Shafali, who opened the innings, scored at brisk pace and smashed four sixes and 19 boundaries during her 78-ball 124.

At the other end Veda, the senior most in the playing eleven, provided good support to Shafali to start with before upping the ante herself. She scored 113 off 99 deliveries with 16 fours and one six in her knock.

While the rest failed to make an impression with the bat Sushma Verma (16) and Manali Dakshini (14) added valuable runs for the visitors as they finished with 312/9.

In response, Australia A too lost wickets early on even as Tahila McGrath kept chipping away at the target from the other end.

McGrath, who scored 97 off 90 deliveries before become one of Devika Vaidya’s four wickets, built important partnerships with Heather Graham (27) and Annabel Sutherland (52) to keep the hosts in the chase.

However, Dayalan Hemalatha removed Graham and Sutherland and Vaidya then ran through lower order to peg the hosts back.

Molly Strano (32*) and Belinda Vakarewa (18*) did try a late charge at the target but India’s bowlers ensured nothing would go wrong as they came away with a confidence boosting win to begin their tour with.

India A now lead the three-match one-day series 1-0.

Devika Vaidyaindia a vs australia aIndia A womenShafali VermaTahila McGrathveda krishnamurthy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more