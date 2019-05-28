Clinical India A Register Innings Win Over Sri Lanka A

Loading...
Abhimanyu (233), Panchal (160) and Anmolpreet (116*) starred with the bat as India A score a mammoth first innings total of 622/5 before declaring.
Panchal and Abhimanyu got things started with a massive 352-run opening stand before the former had to depart. Jayant Yadav fell cheaply but Anmolpreet came in after him and ensured the flow of runs didn't stop.
Abhimanyu's eventual dismissal looked like it might curb the flow of runs but Siddhesh Lad scored a half-century of his own, finishing the innings with 76 before India declared.
In reply, Sri Lanka A could only manage 232 with Niroshan Dickwella top scoring with 103. Leg-spinner Chahar was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings, taking 4-78. Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube and Jayant Yadav also chipped in with two wickets apiece.
Put in to bat again while facing a 390-run deficit, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 185 with not a single batsman managing to cross the 50-run mark. Sadeera Samarawickrama was the only one who came close, top-scoring in the second innings with 48.
Chahar once again picked up 4 wickets, with Warrier and Yadav again taking two each. Ankit Rajpoot picked up the remaining two wickets.
The second and final unofficial Test match will be played at Hubli from May 31.
First Published: May 28, 2019, 10:31 AM IST