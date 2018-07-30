Clinical Indian Colts Thrash Sri Lanka by Six Wickets in Youth ODI

Loading...
Skipper Nipun Dananjaya’s decision to bat first backfired as the hosts failed to put up a fight against quality bowling by India, folding for a paltry 143 in 38.4 overs at the P Sara Oval.
Ajay Dev Goud picked up three wickets, while Mohit Jangra (2/14), Yatin Mangwani (2/35) and Ayush Badoni (2/37) snapped two each. Siddharth Desai (1/25) accounted for one wicket.
India then rode on a patient fifty by opener Anuj Rawat and some useful contributions from Aryan Juyal (20) and Sameer Choudhary (31 not out) to overhaul the target in 37.1 overs.
Juyal blasted five hits to the fence in his 85-ball 50.
For Sri Lanka U-19s, Lakshitha Manasinghe (2/32) took two wickets, while Avishka Lakshan (1/40) and Sandun Mendis (1/15) claimed one each.
Electing to bat, Sri Lanka failed to stitch together a fruitful partnership as only five batsman could reach double figures.
Skipper Perera (33 off 45 balls) and Nipun Malinga (38 off 39 balls) emerged as the top scorers to take Sri Lanka close to the 150-mark.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka U-19s: 143 all-out in 38.4 overs (N Malinga 38; AD Goud 3/18), India U-19s: 144 for 4 in 37.1 overs (A Rawat 50; L Manasinghe 2/32).
First Published: July 30, 2018, 9:07 PM IST