Clinical Indian Women Defeat England by 66 Runs in First ODI

Loading...
Put in to bat, India were bowled out for 202 in 49.4 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues and Mithali Raj scoring 40s. India's bowlers then combined to bowl England out for just 136 in 41 overs, with left-arm spinner Bisht returning 4 for 25 from eight overs.
India got a solid start to the game with Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana adding 69 for the opening wicket before the latter fell for 24, bowled by Georgia Elwiss down the leg side the first ball after the drinks break. Sophie Ecclestone and Natalie Sciver then got two wickets each, triggering a collapse as India slipped to 95 for 5. It included the dismissal of Rodrigues, who had looked good for her 48 before chipping a return catch to Ecclestone.
However, India had the experienced skipper Raj in the middle. Wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia too added a steady 25 off 41, while Raj absorbed the pressure and scored 44 off 74, taking India to 165 by the time she fell in the 42nd over. Jhulan Goswami then added vital runs in the lower order to take India past 200 by scoring 30 off 37 balls including a six and three fours.
England's chase was dented early on by Shikha Pandey, who had Jones and Sarah Taylor lbw in the first 10 overs. England managed just 27 for 2 in the period, with Pandey bowling a spell of 5-1-8-2.
The spinners then took over, Bisht and offspinner Deepti Sharma strangling England in the middle overs. Deepti accounted for Tammy Beaumont as England slipped to 38 for 3.
Sciver and Heather Knight added 73 for the fourth wicket to revive the chase, but a silly run out cost Sciver her wicket for 44. Knight fought a lone battle at the other end and remained unbeaten on 39, while wickets fell like nine-pins at the other end. England lost their last seven wickets for just 25 runs, folding without a fight.
First Published: February 22, 2019, 4:14 PM IST