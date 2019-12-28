Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Clive Lloyd Knighted, England World Cup Winners Receive Honours

Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, under whom the Caribbean team dominated international cricket, is all set to receive knighthood. Lloyd, 75, has been honoured for his service to the game.

IANS |December 28, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
London: Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, under whom the Caribbean team dominated international cricket, is all set to receive knighthood. Lloyd, 75, has been honoured for his service to the game.

"Congratulations to West Indies Great Clive Lloyd who is set to receive a Knighthood in the New Year for his outstanding service to cricket," tweeted West Indies Cricket board from their official handle.

Llyod, who captained the West Indies from 1974 until 1985, will join the likes of Gary Sobers, Everton Weekes and Vivian Richards to receive the accolade.

The left-handed middle-order batsman, scored 7,515 runs at an average of more than 46 in 110 appearances for the Windies. Under his captaincy, West Indies won 26 matches without defeat, and thrashed England 5-0 in what became known as the 1984 "Blackwash" series.

After retiring, he has coached West Indies and worked for the International Cricket Council.

Meanwhile, four of England's World Cup-winning men, as well as the coach, will be honoured for their services to cricket. Eoin Morgan (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Ben Stokes (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), Joe Root and Jos Buttler (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) are the players named on the New Year's Honours list, reports ESPNcricinfo.

On an unforgettable day at Lord's on July 14 earlier this year, England won their first ever men's World Cup, as they initially levelled the scores to tie with New Zealand at the end of the 50 overs before going on to tie the Super Over as well -- winning the tournament by virtue of striking a higher number of boundaries during their innings.

