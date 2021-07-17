CLJ vs ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Romania, July 17, 1:30 PM IST

CLJ vs ACCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Cluj and ACCB ECS T10 Romania:The first qualifier match of ECS T10 Romania will be played on Saturday, July 17. Cluj and ACCB are going to lock horns with each other at 1:30 PM IST for the outing. Cluj and ACCB are placed at first and second spot of the point table with seven and five wins, respectively. The batting line-up of both these teams is quite strong and is one of the reasons for them being at the top spot.
Ahead of the match between Cluj and ACCB, here is everything you need to know:
CLJ vs ACCB Telecast
The Cluj vs ACCB match will not be broadcasted India.
CLJ vs ACCB Live Streaming
Those willing to watch the match in India can live stream it through the Fancode app or website.
CLJ vs ACCB Match Details
The match will be played on Saturday, July 17 at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground. The game will start at 1:30 PM IST.
CLJ vs ACCB captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Gohar Manan
Vice-Captain: Taranjeet Singh
Suggested Playing XI for CLJ vs ACCBDream11 Fantasy Cricket
Keeper – Syed Asad Abbass
Batsmen – Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh
All-rounders – Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sami-Ullah
Bowlers – Gaurav Mishra, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Safi Ahmad
CLJ vs ACCB Probable XIs:
Cluj: Satvik Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Nishant Devre, Sukhkaran Sahi /Safi Ahmad, Anand Rajshekara, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Rajendra Pisal
ACCB: Gohar Manan, Senthilvel Anandha Karthikeyan, Abdul Asif Bevinje, Syed Asad Abbass, Sami-Ullah, Sukhbinder Singh (c), Saeed Ullah, Isfahan Doekhie, Afzaal Hussain, Muhammad Ishaq, Mohammad Zakria
