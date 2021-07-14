CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction And Team Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021, July 14, 11:30 AM IST

CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between Cluj and Baneasa: Cluj will lock horns with Baneasa in the 9th and 10th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Romania. Both the matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Wednesday, July 14, at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST, respectively.

Cluj kick-started their campaign with two impressive wins over mighty United by 44 runs and 9 wickets. They will again start as favorites against Baneasa. On the other hand, Baneasa couldn’t win any of their first two matches. They lost both opening their matches by 44 runs and 9 wickets,respectively.

Ahead of the match between Cluj and Baneasa; here is everything you need to know:

CLJ vs BAN Telecast

The Cluj vs Baneasa match will not be broadcast in India.

CLJ vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between CLJ vs BAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CLJ vs BAN Match Details

The upcoming matches between Cluj and Baneasa will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County, Bucharest. The first encounter will be played at 11:30 am IST, while the reverse fixture is scheduled to begin at 01:30 pm IST at the same venue.

CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain: Ravindra Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for CLJ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Satwik Nadigotla

Batsmen: Taranjeet Singh, Mahesh Prasanna, Anand Rajshekara

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Parminder Mann, Muhammad Mashal

Bowlers: Nishant Devre, Janaka Samantha, Muhammad Akmal

CLJ vs BAN Probable XIs

Cluj: Arun Kumar (C), Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Anand Rajshekara, Vasu Saini, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Nishant Devre, Sohel Shaikh, Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi

Baneasa: Abdul Shakoor (C), Muhammad Mashal, Sheriyar Sohail (WK), Parminder Mann, Anik Ahmed, Adnan Hanif, Mahesh Prasanna, Zafar Ullah, Muhammad Akmal, Janaka Samantha, Waqar Abbasi

