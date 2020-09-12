CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Romania, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Best Picks / CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Captain / CLJ vs ICC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cluj Cricket Club will be up against Indian Cricket Club on Saturday, September 12, in their upcoming fixture of the ECS T10 Romania 2020 series. This is going to be the third match in the league and the second match that these two teams will be playing .

ECS T10 Romania, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club outing will commence from 4:30 PM at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County.

Cluj Cricket Club, in its previous fixture that was held earlier today, defeated Baneasa Cricket Club by 7 wickets. Indian Cricket Club too faced United Cricket Club earlier today. This outing has taken place right before the said upcoming match.

ECS T10 Romania 2020 series Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

CLJ VS ICC ECS T10 Romania, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club Live Score / Scorecard

CLJ vs ICC ECS T10 Romania 2020 series Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club: Match Details

September 12 - 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

ECS T10 Romania 2020 ICCB vs UCC Dream11 team for Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club

ECS T10 Romania 2020 CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club captain: Saeed Ullah

ECS T10 Romania 2020 CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club vice-captain: Sivakumar Periyalwar

ECS T10 Romania 2020 CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club wicket keeper: Sivakumar Periyalwar

ECS T10 Romania 2020 CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club batsmen: Syed Haider, Gohar Manan, Taranjeet Singh

ECS T10 Romania 2020 CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club all-rounders: Saeed Ullah, Muhammad Isaq, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra

ECS T10 Romania 2020 CLJ vs ICC Dream11 prediction, Cluj Cricket Club vs Indian Cricket Club

bowlers: Sukhbinder Singh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Arun Chandrasekaran

CLJ vs ICC T10 Romania 2020, Cluj Cricket Club Bucharest playing 11 against Indian Cricket Club: Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Rajendra Pisal, Taranjeet Singh, Ravindra Athapaththu, Esanka Priyadharshana, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Sohel Shaikh, Nishant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran

CLJ vs ICC ECS T10 Romania 2020, Indian Cricket Club playing 11 against Cluj Cricket Club: Imran Haider, Moiz Muhammad, Ramesh Satheesan, Dharmendra Manani, Abhishek Stan Ahuja, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Ahmed Kayani, Divakharr Sundararajan, Pavel Florin, Syed Ali Zain