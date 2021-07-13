CLJ vs UNI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021, July 13, 11:30 AM IST Tuesday

CLJ vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Romania 2021 between Cluj and United: Cluj will square off against United in the 5th and 6th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Both the matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 13, Tuesday at 11:30 am IST and 01:30 pm IST, respectively.

Cluj will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 on Tuesday. The team will be at a disadvantage as they have no idea regarding the playing conditions on offer. During the 2020 edition, Cluj finished at the second position on the points table. However, the team suffered a heartbreaking loss against United in the elimination round. Owing to the presence of the players like Taranjeet Singh, Satvik Nadigotla, Gaurav Mishra, and Vasu Saini, Cluj will be hoping to win the title this year.

United, on the other hand, had a terrific start to their campaign in the ECS T10 Romania 2021. The team was up against Bucharest Gladiators in the curtain-raiser of the T10 Championship. The runners-up produced a spectacular all-round show as they registered back-to-back victories over Bucharest Gladiators by 64 runs and 47 runs, respectively. United will be desperate to continue their winning momentum to take an early lead in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Cluj and United; here is everything you need to know:

CLJ vs UNI Telecast

The Cluj vs United match will not be broadcast in India.

CLJ vs UNI Live Streaming

The match between CLJ vs UNI is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

CLJ vs UNI Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Romania 2021 will be played between Cluj and United at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on July 13, Tuesday at 11:30 am IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 1:30 pm IST.

CLJ vs UNI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain: Ramesh Satheesan

Suggested Playing XI for CLJ vs UNI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla, Rohit Kumar

Batsmen: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan, Ali Hussain

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht

Bowlers: Nishant Devre, Ali Zain, Zawwar Ali

CLJ vs UNI Probable XIs

Cluj: Arun Kumar (C), Gaurav Mishra, Sukhkaran Sahi, Nishant Devre, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Sohel Shaikh, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Satwik Nadigotla (WK), Sivakumar Periyalwar

United: Manani Dharmendra, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Rohit Kumar (WK), Ali Zain, Divakharr Sundararajan, Zawwar Ali, Aftab Kayani, Ali Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Shantanu Vashisht, Lalit Panjabi

