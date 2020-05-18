Club Cricket in Australia Set to Resume from June 6, No Use of Saliva & Sweat Permitted
Competitive cricket is set to resume in Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck the globe when the Darwin and District Cricket Competition season begins with a T20 tournament from 6 June.
