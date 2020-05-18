Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Club Cricket in Australia Set to Resume from June 6, No Use of Saliva & Sweat Permitted

Competitive cricket is set to resume in Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck the globe when the Darwin and District Cricket Competition season begins with a T20 tournament from 6 June.

PTI |May 18, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
Club Cricket in Australia Set to Resume from June 6, No Use of Saliva & Sweat Permitted

Melbourne: Competitive cricket is set to resume in Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck the globe when the Darwin and District Cricket Competition season begins with a T20 tournament from 6 June.

The cricketers will not be allowed to use sweat or saliva to shine the ball in the competition and Darwin Cricket Management (DCM) group is exploring various options, including having umpires involved in ball-shining using a wax applicator.

Clubs will be required to complete a COVID-19 safety plan assessment and submit it to the Northern Territory Government before they can play. Some details are still being worked out with Cricket Australia, according to a report on cricket.com.au.

"The ICC is working really closely with all the cricket bodies around the world in terms of finding new ways," DCM chair Lachlan Baird told ABC Grandstand.

"We're confident we will haver clear guidelines from CA with what is and isn't going to be allowed."

"Some consideration is now being given to whether things like that wax applicator will become part of cricket's new normal. And whether it will move way from the ball being shined a dark mysterious art that happens in the outfield to a more formalised process that happens with the umpires being involved."

The use of wax would contravene current regulations unless a change is approved by the ICC, but would be a far safer and hygienic process amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood strongly feel shining the red ball is imperative to keep a balance between bat and ball.

Ball manufacturer Kookaburra last month suggested using a pocket-sized sponge applicator. It could either be applied by umpires or simply overseen by them.

Club cricketcoronaviruscricket australiasalivasweat

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more